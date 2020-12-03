Advertisement

Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home

By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton woman is facing three years probation after being accused of embezzling money from an elderly woman in an assisted-living facility.

According to Staunton Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Gaines, Deborah Ann Larson talked the woman into writing blank checks and giving them to her. Larson, of Staunton, was an administrator at Ritenour Rest Home.

“She used the money for her own purposes and got caught,” Gaines said.

Gaines said they were able to prove Larson took more than $1,500 from the woman. Larson took a plea deal which resulted in her receiving a sentence of three years and three years probation. The three years of time was suspended, but Larson will still have to serve three years probation.

“Anywhere from two to five years is sort of standard in a property crime case,” Gaines explained.

Gaines said that the investigation was prompted after an anonymous tip. He said it important to look after your elders physically and financially.

“Don’t rely on rest home staff or nursing home staff to try to fill in the blanks, look after your own folks.”

