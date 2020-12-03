Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mason Wyatt is a standout golfer for Staunton High School.

“Coach tried to get me to come out 8th grade year,” Wyatt said. “I didn’t really know too much about it and I didn’t really think it was very cool, but I ended up getting a big interest for it.”

He is the number one-ranked returning golfer in class 2 this year after finishing as the state runner-up last season.

“He’s super mature for his age,” Staunton golf coach James Corbett said. “He works harder than anyone on the team. He’s worked harder than I think anyone I’ve ever had on the team.

Wyatt’s excellence playing golf is also the case in school, as he sports a 4.27 GPA.

“He is one of my best students,” Staunton English teacher Brian Schutt said. “He’s got an A plus average. When a lot of students are figuring out the virtual world, he is right on top of everything.”

His focus, confidence and discipline do not just come from the golf course or the classroom, but are rooted from taekwondo.

“My mom signed me up,” Wyatt said. “I started enjoying it. We did it three times a week. I started breaking boards in talent shows.”

Wyatt would earn a black belt in taekwondo teaching him about persistency, practice and having the right mindset.

“You had to be calm and collect yourself in taekwondo,” Wyatt said. “We learned a lot about that. I feel like I definitely control my emotions well on the course.”

Corbett agreed.

“He has the perfect attitude for golf,” his coach said. “He doesn’t get real high. He doesn’t get real low, and that’s the key to being a really top-notch player. If you want to emulate anyone on the course, you want to emulate Mason.”

Wyatt’s future is bright, as well, as he looks to win a state title in the spring.

“He has the highest ceiling of anyone I’ve ever coached,” Corbett said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him go higher and higher.”

“I came up short last year, losing in a playoff,” Wyatt said. “I kind of want some redemption this year.”

First official high school golf practices are scheduled to begin Feb. 15.

