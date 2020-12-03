VHSL School of the Week: Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When you think of the most successful high school athletic programs in the Shenandoah Valley, Page County might not be the first that comes to mind but maybe it should.

“I feel almost every one of our programs at some point...has experienced some success,” said Page County athletic director Keith Cubbage.

Page County is known for producing some of the best high school baseball and softball teams in the entire state of Virginia. Both programs are considered to be state title contenders, year-in and year-out, with both claiming state championships recently in 2018. While success on the diamond is common at Page County, winning on the football field has been harder to come by throughout the school’s history.

However, the football program appears to be headed in the right direction. Page County won seven games during the 2019 season and earned a playoff berth for the first time in about 20 years. The recent success has helped build energy and renewed interest in the program.

“We’ve struggled with (roster) numbers in years past,” said Cubbage. “All of the sudden at workouts this year, we have kids that are lifting weights. We’ve gone from four or five kids (taking) weight-lifting seriously to 20 and 25.”

Like many communities in the Shenandoah Valley, high school sports are important at Page County High School and the hope is for the Panthers to safely return to competition soon with the start of winter sports slated for next week with high school basketball practice schedule to begin December 7.

“The important message is all of us want sports as long as it can be done safely,” said Cubbage. “That’s what our goal is. That’s what we want for our kids, first and foremost, and then also in our case, we want it for our community as well.”

