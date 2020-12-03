Advertisement

VSP: Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend crashes claim 10 lives

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) — A total of 10 people died in eight traffic crashes in the commonwealth over the holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. This is an increase from 2019 when there were eight traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period.

VSP announced Thursday, December 3, that preliminary data suggests that speed played a factor in at least four of the fatal traffic crashes that happened between 12:01 a.m. November 25 and midnight Nov. 29.

“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said. “As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

Fatal crashes occurred in Lynchburg, Newport News, and Richmond, as well as the counties of Frederick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Shenandoah.

The Virginia State Police says it responded to 733 traffic crashes across the commonwealth, with 117 of those resulting in injuries. Additionally, state troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, talks vaccinations
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
In recent years the location cut back on its hours while struggling to hire staff.
Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes
County officials said a plan for the space will likely be available at the start of 2021.
Parts of Staunton Mall to be demolished according to online ad
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 2, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,417 on Wednesday

Latest News

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 3, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,023 on Thursday
We talk with Delegate John Avoli about the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which needs...
1on1: Va. Redistricting Commission needs public members
Overnight weather 12-2-2020
Overnight weather 12-2-2020
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli hosts holiday toy drive
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli hosts holiday toy drive