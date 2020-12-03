VSP: Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend crashes claim 10 lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) — A total of 10 people died in eight traffic crashes in the commonwealth over the holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. This is an increase from 2019 when there were eight traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period.

VSP announced Thursday, December 3, that preliminary data suggests that speed played a factor in at least four of the fatal traffic crashes that happened between 12:01 a.m. November 25 and midnight Nov. 29.

“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said. “As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”

Fatal crashes occurred in Lynchburg, Newport News, and Richmond, as well as the counties of Frederick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Shenandoah.

The Virginia State Police says it responded to 733 traffic crashes across the commonwealth, with 117 of those resulting in injuries. Additionally, state troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.

