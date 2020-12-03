Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.

Halterman is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear in court stemming from a pair of felony shoplifting charges

Halterman is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.