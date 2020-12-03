Advertisement

Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman

Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.

Halterman is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear in court stemming from a pair of felony shoplifting charges

Halterman is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, talks vaccinations
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
County officials said a plan for the space will likely be available at the start of 2021.
Parts of Staunton Mall to be demolished according to online ad
In recent years the location cut back on its hours while struggling to hire staff.
Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home

Latest News

Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Charles Ray Moats, 44, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Charles Ray Moats