Wizards trade Wall to Rockets for Westbrook

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets completed a blockbuster trade in the NBA Wednesday night.

The Wizards announced they are trading veteran point guard John Wall to the Rockets for former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook. Houston also receives a future lottery-protected first round pick as part of the deal.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired G Russell Westbrook from the @HoustonRockets in exchange for G John Wall and a future lottery-protected first round pick — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 3, 2020

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star who was named the league’s MVP during the 2016-2017 season. He has averaged 23.2 points per game, 8.3 assists per game, and 7.1 rebounds per game during his 12-year NBA career. Wall has spent all ten years of his NBA career with Washington and owns a career scoring average of 19.0 points per game to go along with 9.2 assists per contest. He is a five-time NBA All-Star who missed all of the 2019-2020 season due to injury.

