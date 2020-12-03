Advertisement

Wizards trade Wall to Rockets for Westbrook

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets completed a blockbuster trade in the NBA Wednesday night.

The Wizards announced they are trading veteran point guard John Wall to the Rockets for former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook. Houston also receives a future lottery-protected first round pick as part of the deal.

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star who was named the league’s MVP during the 2016-2017 season. He has averaged 23.2 points per game, 8.3 assists per game, and 7.1 rebounds per game during his 12-year NBA career. Wall has spent all ten years of his NBA career with Washington and owns a career scoring average of 19.0 points per game to go along with 9.2 assists per contest. He is a five-time NBA All-Star who missed all of the 2019-2020 season due to injury.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, talks vaccinations
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
In recent years the location cut back on its hours while struggling to hire staff.
Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 2, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,417 on Wednesday
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

Latest News

No. 11 WVU falls to No. 1 Gonzaga, 87-82
Staunton High School golfer Mason Wyatt is the student athlete of the week.
Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt
Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt (Staunton)
Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt (Staunton)
The James Madison football program officially announced the addition of two FBS transfers...
Dukes officially add pair of FBS transfers