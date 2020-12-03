Advertisement

WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Three people have been charged in connection with the largest seizure of methamphetamines in Waynesboro, according to police.

The Waynesboro Police Department announced Thursday, December 3, that officers had seized approximately 41 pounds of meth as part of a drug trafficking investigation. The department says the drugs have an estimated street value of around $1.8 million.

WPD says it teamed up with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to intercept an incoming shipment of narcotics that were designated for regional distribution.

The following people have been and arrested and charged:

  • 23-year-old Marco Hernandez of Chicago is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance
  • 19-year-old Jennifer Segura of Chicago is charged with felony conspire to possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.
  • 29-year-old Vincent Ramirez is charged with felony conspire to possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.

The Waynesboro Police Department says all three suspects are currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail, and that the investigation is ongoing.

