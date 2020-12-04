Advertisement

Augusta County School Board to receive more than $1.2 million in Head Start funding

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced more than $5 million in Head Start funding for the commonwealth, and the Augusta County School Board will receive $1,205,103 of the funding.

According to a press release from Sen. Kaine’s office, $5,740,241 in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go towards Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Virginia.

In addition to Augusta County receiving more than $1.2 million of the funds, People Incorporated of Virginia will receive $2,383,149; STEP, Inc. will receive $1,120,735; and Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency will receive $1,031,254.

“These programs are critical to help ensure that our schools and organizations across the Commonwealth have the resources they need to support our future leaders,” the Senators said in the press release. “We’re excited to see this funding go toward promoting early childhood development.”

According to the release, Head Start programs promote school readiness for children under five years old from low-income families.

