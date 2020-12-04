Advertisement

Buena Vista Police searching for sex offender who escaped custody

Percy Spinner, accused escapee from Buena Vista PD
Percy Spinner, accused escapee from Buena Vista PD(Buena Vista PD)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista Police are looking for a registered sex offender who escaped police custody Thursday.

According to Chief Richard Hartman, Percy Lee Spinner, 25, was arrested Thursday for an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation.

When Spinner arrived at the police station in the back of a police vehicle, the Chief said Spinner slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away.

According to court records, Spinner was set to appear in Buena Vista’s Circuit Court Friday, December 4 for advisement on attorney arrangements.

Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them at 540-261-6171.

