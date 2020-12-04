Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to hold COVID-19 testing events next week

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold additional COVID-19 testing events next week.

The following testing events are only for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case:

  • Tuesday, December 8 in Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School from 9 a.m. until noon
  • Wednesday, December 9 in Verona at Augusta County Government Center from 9 a.m. until noon
  • Thursday, December 10 in Buena Vista at Rockbridge Regional Dispatch from 10 a.m. until noon
  • Friday, December 11 in Penn Laird at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for this event. You can register by calling your local health department by 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The following testing events are for the general public for anyone 17 years or older. Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred, but not required. Registration can happen onsite.

  • Wednesday, December 9th- Harrisonburg | JMU University Park- 2:00p-6:00p

To register for these testing events, click here.

