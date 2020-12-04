Charlottesville may close access to city park facilities due to large gatherings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says it is closely monitoring the use of parks and other facilities as the coronavirus continues to spread in the city.

Charlottesville Director of Communications Brian Wheeler sent out a news alert Friday, December 4, stating that more than 75 people gathered at the Skate Park last weekend and that many people weren’t wearing face masks.

Wheeler warned that the city may close access to City Parks & Recreation outdoor facilities if gatherings of more than 25 people happen this weekend.

The news alert says folks should only use city facilities in safe numbers and only by taking the precautions of social distancing, as well as the wearing of face coverings.

Charlottesville remains under the Declaration of Emergency declared on March 12. City Council also enacted a COVID-19 ordinance on July 27, which established additional regulations related to in-person gatherings, face coverings, and occupancy limits approved to control the spread of the virus.

As a result of Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Order 67 - which limits public and private in-person gatherings to no more than 25 individuals - City Council will take action at its meeting Monday, December 7 to update the city’s COVID-19 ordinance. A violation of the ordinance is punishable as a Class 3 Misdemeanor or Class 4 Misdemeanor and can result in a fine of up to $500. Any gathering of more than 25 individuals within the City of Charlottesville is subject to the ordinance’s provisions including potential criminal charges.

