Details emerge as Greene County deputies investigate fatal shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE 12/04/20: Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith says they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. The person of interest is a juvenile.

The investigation into the Celt Road killing continues.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE 12/03/20: New details are emerging as deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office work hard to find justice for a killing.

Very little information was available Tuesday immediately after the fatal shooting. Thursday, we learned the victim is an adult woman, but investigators have yet to provide her identity.

The crime happened along Celt Road. Deputies do not believe the community is at risk, and say this is an isolated incident.

Sheriff Steve Smith says deputies are pursuing multiple leads and multiple persons of interest.

Anyone with information about the killing should call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.