First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way ahead of a chilly weekend

(WHSV) - A system will move across the area later today through early Saturday. We are closely watching the potential for another system on Monday

FRIDAY: Some sunshine this morning, becoming cloudy for the afternoon and chilly. Highs near 50 and a few spots in the low 50s. An isolated shower during the daytime hours but the bulk of the rain holds off for the evening.

Scattered showers move in for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Rain should turn more widespread between about 8-10pm. Rain will be heavy at times overnight with lows near 40. A few wet snowflakes will likely mix in for highest elevation areas above 3,000′ overnight. Total rainfall right now looks to be between 0.25″-1″. Rain will taper off first thing Saturday morning.

For our West Virginia counties: Between 0.25″-0.50″

The Shenandoah Valley and along the Blue Ridge: 0.50″ to 1″ with a few locally higher amounts especially closer to the Blue Ridge. The only exception may be the far western side of Rockingham and Shenandoah counties where some spots will likely pick up less than 0.50″

SATURDAY: Starting out with cloud cover and temperatures near 40. Likely the rain exits before about 5am. The exception is wet snow for our West Virginia mountain locations, mainly for the Alleghenies which would be west of Rt. 220.

Staying chilly and breezy with decreasing clouds for the day except for our West Virginia locations. Temperatures remain in the 40s, with highs in the mid 40s. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Morning temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase Sunday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying cool, highs in the low 40s in the afternoon. We are watching the potential of another system on Monday. While it’s a little too early still, this is going to be one to monitor for changes. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny and cold, highs in the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying mainly sunny for the day. A nice day with highs around 50. Wind: W 5-10 mph

