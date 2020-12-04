Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rainy night ahead of chilly weekend

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WHSV) - A low pressure system will pass through our area tonight bringing widespread rain to the area. After the rain departs, chilly weather takes over. Another system may impact our area at the start of the work week.

FRIDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and scattered showers becoming more widespread. A steadier rain arrives late in the evening. Areas of patchy fog as well. Breezy with winds sustained out of the north northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30+ mph. Some areas along the Allegheny mountains could see gusts up to 40 mph.

Rainfall 0.25-0.5″ for our West Virginia counties, with the Valley seeing 0.5-1″ of rain. Some areas in the southern and eastern areas and closest to the Blue Ridge could see just over an inch of rain. Rain begins to taper of after 2am for West Virginia, after 4/5am for the Valley. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Near 40 for the Valley. Rain turns to wet snow for elevations above 3,000′ in West Virginia after midnight.

A steady rain will be in our area tonight through the first part of the overnight.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds and chilly as temperatures only climb into the mid 40s. Staying breezy with winds sustained out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30+ mph. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. A trace to 2″ of snow, isolated to 3″.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and still breezy at times. Partly cloudy skies with more clearing for the Valley for the night. Snow showers wrap up in the Alleghenies. Wind subsides as well. Very cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and staying cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Another cold evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: We are watching the potential for another system on Monday. If this system comes into our area, this will bring snow for part of the day with minor accumulation possible. If this system ends up weaker, it will remain south of the region and we will be cloudy and chilly. Stay tuned.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. A chilly day with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy at times with winds sustained out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day and staying chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

