Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The funeral date has been set for the Charleston Police Officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

The funeral for Officer Cassie Johnson will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at noon at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The services will not to be open to the public. The services will be streamed live on WSAZ, the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com.

The city of Charleston says the funeral procession will travel from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and turn west on Quarrier Street and then north on Pennsylvania Avenue North where they will enter the interstate at Women’s and Children’s on-ramp. The procession will then go north on I-77 to the Tupper’s Creek exit (exit 111). Once off the exit, the procession will go east on Call Road to Route 21 north. The procession will end at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Emergency service agencies wanting to participate are asked to enter the intersection of Truslow and Quarrier Streets.

There will be several street closures including Quarrier Street at Truslow Street, Clendenin Street at Virginia Street East (northbound), Clendenin Street between Quarrier Street and Lee Street and the two far right lanes of Lee Street between the bridge and Clendenin Street.

The Charleston Police Chief says Johnson will have a Hero’s Funeral Service.

Officer Johnson died Thursday at 4 p.m., approximately 48 hours after she was shot while responding to a call about a parking complaint on Garrison Ave.

On Friday, WSAZ learned that the suspect, Joshua Phillips is now expected to be charged with first degree murder, according to city officials. The Charleston Police Department is also exploring all avenues at the state and federal levels to possibly add additional charges.

Phillips is currently being treated at CAMC for injuries he sustained in the exchange of gunfire that killed Johnson.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation of the crime scene and will turn its findings over to the Charleston Police Department for official charges to be filed once Phillips is released from the hospital and can be arraigned.

