Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

He talked about it during a press conference Friday morning.

The target receive date for the first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the state for December 15. However, Governor Justice says this depends on the approval by the FDA.

Governor Justice says we do not know how many doses the state will receive in 2021.

Pfizer’s initial allocation of approximately 60,000 doses with a weekly ordering cap of somewhere around 16,00 and 17,000 is kind of floating around, according to Governor Justice.

He says we anticipate an allocation from Moderna one week after the Pfizer announcement. The initial announcement is 26,000 with weekly ordering cap of 5-6,000.

The initial vaccine distribution recommended by the CDC is broken down as follows:

Phase 1: includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, community infrastructure and emergency response, as well as public health officials and first responders.

Governor Justice says there are over 100,000 West Virginians that fall into the Phase 1 categories.

Additional phases will be announced at a later date.

Justice says the plan is to eventually scale to additional hub locations in the state of West Virginia with approximately 250 administration sites throughout the state.

W.Va. COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Centers (WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)

There will be two doses of the vaccines. With the Pfizer vaccine, you will have to take the second one 21 days after you took the first dose. The Moderna vaccine is 28 days from the day you took the first dose.

The Governor says he has been told the first dose will provide some significant protection, but taking the second dose will wrap up the 95% protection rate.

Each vaccine has two doses. You must take two doses with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It is not recommended to take both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The vaccines are not interchangeable.

Governor Justice says the coronavirus vaccine will not give you COVID-19 and there have been no significant side effects from the vaccine.

The governor says they are asking FEMA for more national guard members to help distribute the vaccine.

Also on Wednesday, the governor says West Virginia has a record high of 632 hospitalized patients in connection to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.