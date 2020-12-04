Hardy County sees increase in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - As health officials predicted, COVID-19 cases spiked after the Thanksgiving holiday and in Hardy County, those cases are overwhelming the Hardy County Health Department.

According to the health department, as of Dec. 3, there were 122 active COVID-19 cases, eight people hospitalized and one death reported. 235 patients have recovered.

Bill Ours, an administrator with the Hardy County Health Department, said they have recently been tracking outbreaks from churches, funerals and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s hard when you get families together because people assume when they’re with their family that they are in a safe environment,” Ours said. “There could be a person in there that’s asymptomatic that doesn’t even know they’re sick and they’ve already spread it.”

Ours said until recently updated face-covering requirements from Governor Jim Justice, many people in the community refused to wear masks, even if they were in good health.

“You have some people who have actual health problems where the mask does affect their breathing, but these people should be staying home and not out in the community anyway,” Ours said. “We have storeowners who are not enforcing it the way they should.”

Ours said with no hospitals in Hardy County, people end up taking ambulances out of the county and sometimes over state lines. He said many are being transported to Grant Memorial Hospital, Winchester Medical Center and some are going to hospitals in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The case numbers are also overwhelming the small health department staff. Ours said their team is made up of less than 10 individuals.

“By the time we do the contact tracing for just one person, it takes several man-hours,” Ours said. “I mean, we’re working weekends. We’re working evenings. We’re working seven days a week.”

As Christmas approaches, Ours said they are expecting another surge in cases after the holidays if people travel and gather the way they did for Thanksgiving.

He asks the community to listen and follow the guidance of the health department or health department and health care staff will continue to be overrun by COVID-19 cases.

The Hardy County Health Department is offering several testing events every week. You can find more information about events and updates on their Facebook page here.

