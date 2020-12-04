Advertisement

Harrisonburg businesses partner up for the holidays

Both the owners of Mashita and New Creation have been friends for years.
Both the owners of Mashita and New Creation have been friends for years.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This holiday season, as many people will do their shopping online with large retailers, local businesses in Harrisonburg are creating ways to bring more shoppers to their stores.

The Mashita Food Truck normally found outside its storefront in downtown Harrisonburg will be parked at the New Creation parking lot for most of the month of December on South Main Street.

The two business owners said they’ve known each other for a long time and hope by offering a place where people can shop and eat, it can help connect new customers.

“It’s kind of a win-win situation. We sell food to their customers and hopefully draw a little bit more volume to them,” Mikey Reisenberg, the owner of Mashita, said. “So that we can introduce and expose New Creation to a different demographic that hopefully becomes a client base.”

Reisenberg said the truck will operate at the location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. The goal is for customers to order some food and, while they wait, head inside New Creation to shop.

Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, the owner of New Creation, said it’s important to continue to support small businesses during this pandemic at the end of the year.

She believes more businesses should try to support one another, even if it means just providing a parking space.

“Hopefully this will spur on others to see how could they use what they have, whether it’s their backyard or their business, to help collaborate with other small businesses and create space for their customers to connect maybe with another small business in their town,” Dorman-Andrew said.

Both businesses started the partnership on Nov. 30 with the food truck only outside Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

Business leaders from across Virginia speak at one of the panels at the Economic Summit and...
Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade meets to discuss pandemic rebound
Evening Weather 12-4-2020
Evening Weather 12-4-2020
Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction
Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction
MRRJ reports 95 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19
MRRJ reports 95 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19