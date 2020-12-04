Harrisonburg Salvation Army takes part in National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, Salvation Army officers across the country were challenged by Commissioner Kenneth Hodder to generate more funds while bellringing and creating a wider community presence.

The local officer who raises the most money during the time window of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 will have the opportunity to join the National Commander for the Salvation Army National Kickoff in 2021.

Capt. Harold Gitau, of the Harrisonburg Corps, said he wanted to take on the challenge, but make it fun for the community.

Capt. Gitau decided to bring out his trumpet, guitar and speaker to spread some cheer to the community at the Walmart on Burgess Road.

“We are here today for the next four hours. Hopefully, we can beat our national commander and also have fun and challenge each other to raise more funds for our community,” Capt. Gitau said.

100% of the money donated at a Red Kettle stays in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, benefiting programs like the food pantry, emergency shelter, assistance programs, youth programs and more.

“The community has always supported the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg and we continue seeing this,” Capt. Gitau said. " But this is more fun, and we kinda just get out there and meet our community and also support our greater cause for the Salvation Army mission in Harrisonburg.”

Capt. Gitau would like to thank every bell ringer who has volunteered so far this season. If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here or call 540-434-4854.

