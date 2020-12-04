Advertisement

JMU adds road game against Coppin State as part of home-and-home series

The James Madison men’s basketball team has made another change to its 2020-2021 schedule.
The James Madison men's basketball team has made another change to its 2020-2021 schedule.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has made another change to its 2020-2021 schedule.

The Dukes announced Friday a home-and-home series with Coppin State that will begin with a road game for JMU on Thursday, December 10. The teams will then play in Harrisonburg at the Atlantic Union Bank Center during the 2021-2022 season.

The addition of the Coppin State game this season helps JMU replace a previously scheduled contest with George Mason on December 12 that was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases with the Patriots’ program.

