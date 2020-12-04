JMU bounces back to earn win at UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated the University of Virginia, 71-67, Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Freshman guard Jamia Hazell came off the bench to lead JMU in scoring with 16 points, knocking down four three-pointers in the process. JMU sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson chipped in 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Dukes while freshman forward Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

The Dukes hold on to bring a W back to Harrisonburg! 💯#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/On1HGz0Yww — JMU Women's Basketball (@JMUWBasketball) December 4, 2020

With the win, JMU improves to 2-1 overall on the season while the Cavaliers fall to 0-3 overall. The Dukes return to action Sunday afternoon when they host George Mason for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

