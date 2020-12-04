Advertisement

JMU bounces back to earn win at UVA

The James Madison women's basketball team defeated the University of Virginia, 71-67, Thursday...
The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated the University of Virginia, 71-67, Thursday night in Charlottesville.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated the University of Virginia, 71-67, Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Freshman guard Jamia Hazell came off the bench to lead JMU in scoring with 16 points, knocking down four three-pointers in the process. JMU sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson chipped in 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Dukes while freshman forward Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

With the win, JMU improves to 2-1 overall on the season while the Cavaliers fall to 0-3 overall. The Dukes return to action Sunday afternoon when they host George Mason for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

