JMU to host Maryland Saturday

The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing to host Big Ten opponent Maryland Saturday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing to host Big Ten opponent Maryland Saturday.

The Dukes will welcome the Terrapins to the Atlantic Union Bank Center for a 3 p.m. tip-off in Harrisonburg. The game will televised on NBC Sports Washington. Maryland will become the first Power Five opponent to play in JMU’s new arena. The contest was announced on Tuesday as both teams dealt with schedule changes.

For JMU, the matchup with Maryland serves multiple purposes. It provides the Dukes with a game during a season when schedules are constantly shuffling, it’s a rare opportunity to play a high-level opponent at home, and it gives JMU another chance to learn about its new-look team and improve before conference play, which is less than a month away.

“Our most important games aren’t in November. Our CAA games aren’t in December either,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “Those are going to be our most important games. When we get to January, we have to get things buttoned up. So I want to see the guys in situations, lineups, big lineups, small lineups, defensive, whatever it might be.”

JMU enters Saturday’s game with a 2-1 overall record while Maryland is still unbeaten on the season at 4-0 overall.

The two programs sharing coaching connections: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member “Lefty” Driesell served as head coach at both Maryland and JMU and current Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady served as head coach at JMU for eight seasons.

