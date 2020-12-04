Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment drops nationwide
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
DHL Express CEO John Pearson promises to deliver frozen vaccine shipments to the developing...
COVID: DHL promises to deliver frozen vaccines
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor