MBU, USA South to hold basketball & fall sports in spring semester of 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University and fellow institutions around the USA South Athletic Conference are preparing for men’s and women’s basketball and traditional fall sports to be played during the spring semester of 2021.

The USA South Athletic Conference posted the following information on its website Friday:

The Presidents of the USA South Athletic Conference have voted unanimously to approve the conduction of men’s and women’s basketball, along with the previously postponed fall sports, within the spring semester. This decision was made while still maintaining a focus on the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, and athletics staffs. Recent adjustments to NCAA resocialization guidelines as well as the accessibility of testing materials have assisted the leadership of the USA South’s ability to endorse a plan to resume collegiate athletics within the Conference. The USA South will continue to monitor the landscape created by the pandemic and make any adjustments needed.

“Given the ongoing nature of this pandemic, the members of the USA South continue to develop strategies to provide a safe and coordinated landscape in which to conduct intercollegiate athletics,” stated Dr. Tom Hart, USA South Commissioner.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball competition, including post-season tournaments, will occur between the dates of January 14th and March 6th. Teams will play opponents within their division only in a double-round robin format with the exception of those in the women’s west division who will play a hybrid system. Currently, the NCAA intends to conduct championships within the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, therefore the USA South champions will receive an automatic bid to those events. Full schedules will be uploaded to each respective sport page on USASouth.net soon.

The fall sports, now to take place during the spring semester months, will begin play in mid-February and conclude in mid-April. While the NCAA previously cancelled championship events for fall sports, the USA South will still crown divisional champions in Men’s and Women’s Soccer along with Volleyball. These three sports will compete via an intra-divisional, single-round robin format, culminating with post-season divisional tournaments. Football will have four regular season divisional games (three of which will count within the standings) with divisional champions meeting for the Conference title on March 20. Additional games will be scheduled for those teams not qualifying for the USA South football championship game. Finally, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country will feature divisional championships to take place on February 26th for the West Division and February 27th for the East Division. Full schedules will be uploaded to each respective sport page on USASouth.net soon.

There are currently no changes to the conduction of the USA South spring sports seasons.

