Memorial to Enslaved Laborers receives high honors from The Architect’s Newspaper

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia has won the top spot of Project of the Year by The Architect’s Newspaper, as well as earning best public and social impact honors.

The Architect’s Newspaper says UVA’s memorial, “circumscribes a space for mournful contemplation by making an earthly incision” to “address America’s fraught history of race.”

The memorial was created to formally acknowledge the work and the individual lives of the enslaved African Americans who built and sustained the every-day life of the University of Virginia.

“We’re very honored by the award because it acknowledges not only the excellence of the design, but the team’s extraordinary effort and the process that we went through to listen to all the voices and engage all the stakeholders,” Alice Raucher, architect for UVA, said.

The memorial was completed in the spring of 2020 and built using local Virginia Mist granite to tie it in with the UVA Rotunda.

