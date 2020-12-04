MRRJ reports 95 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) reported on Friday that 95 additional inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six additional staff have also tested positive since Nov. 25, and are self-isolating at home. Officials say all staff should be clear to return to work by Dec. 11, though many have already finished quarantine and have returned.

In total, MRRJ says 53 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13, and 308 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 25. The jail is holding 834 inmates in custody as of Friday, Dec. 4.

This comes after the jail conducted a retest of all inmates and staff.

The following information comes from a Dec. 4 press release from MRRJ:

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.

Of the 30 inmate housing units, 7 male and 2 female housing units had no inmates test positive.

As with the previous test, many inmate housing units had one or two inmates test positive. Inmates in housing units where one or two tested positive those inmates have been moved from the housing unit.

One inmate that was a new arrest on December 2, 2020, also tested positive.

Three inmates released since December 2, 2020, tested positive. Each inmate was provided a letter with instructions for self-isolation pending the test results. The Public Health Department has been provided the names for notification of the test results.

All other inmates are isolating in place.

Generally, inmate housing units that had a high number of positive cases from November 25, 2020, had additional cases. Inmate housing units that had one or two cases either had no new cases or one or two new cases.

The inmate that was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms has been released on bond but remains in the hospital as of December 4, 2020.

The restrictions MRRJ implemented on Nov. 17 remain in effect for the foreseeable future, officials say, and staff are continuing to coordinate with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The facility’s current plan is to retest staff and inmates again within the next week.

