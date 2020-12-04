No. 16 Virginia Tech holds off VMI

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 16 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated VMI, 64-57, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg Thursday night.

The Hokies were led by Keve Aluma, who scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Three other Hokies scored in double-figures: Tyrece Radford (13 points), Justyn Mutts (10 points), and Wabissa Bede (11 points).

With the win, Virginia Tech improves to 4-0 overall on the season. The Hokies are scheduled to host Penn State next Tuesday (Dec. 8) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

