No. 16 Virginia Tech holds off VMI

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 16 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated VMI, 64-57, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg Thursday night.

The Hokies were led by Keve Aluma, who scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Three other Hokies scored in double-figures: Tyrece Radford (13 points), Justyn Mutts (10 points), and Wabissa Bede (11 points).

With the win, Virginia Tech improves to 4-0 overall on the season. The Hokies are scheduled to host Penn State next Tuesday (Dec. 8) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

