Advertisement

Page County Public Schools to move to full remote learning for two weeks

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools announced Friday the school division will transition to fully remote learning for the next two weeks.

According to a Facebook post from the school division, officials within the school system have been monitoring COVID-19 data. The post says in recent days, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in the community.

The post also says that while the number of COVID-19 cases and instances of quarantine are low within Page County Public Schools, staff absences are beginning to impact the division’s in-person instructional model.

“School staff and administration have worked creatively to substitute for colleagues leveraging all our resources,” the post says. “We expect additional staff absences over the next few weeks to increase and we will not have the substitutes available to cover sufficiently.”

After the two-week remote learning period, the school division will have a two-week holiday break.

Schools will be making announcements regarding picking up children’s instructional materials, and announcements regarding food delivery and athletics will be made in the future.

You can read the full Facebook post below.

This is a very important message from Page County Public Schools: Over the past few weeks we have been closely...

Posted by Page County Public Schools on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
New Virginia laws seek to close ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
Assistant Principal John Taylor in front of Storm Chaser 1.
Staunton High School uses Storm Chaser 1 to bring resources to students learning virtually
Websites and online sessions offer a way to connect virtually.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Students are required to wear face masks while sitting inside the classroom.
Rockingham County Schools see a few number of cases during its first week back in class