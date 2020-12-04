Page County Public Schools to move to full remote learning for two weeks

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools announced Friday the school division will transition to fully remote learning for the next two weeks.

According to a Facebook post from the school division, officials within the school system have been monitoring COVID-19 data. The post says in recent days, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in the community.

The post also says that while the number of COVID-19 cases and instances of quarantine are low within Page County Public Schools, staff absences are beginning to impact the division’s in-person instructional model.

“School staff and administration have worked creatively to substitute for colleagues leveraging all our resources,” the post says. “We expect additional staff absences over the next few weeks to increase and we will not have the substitutes available to cover sufficiently.”

After the two-week remote learning period, the school division will have a two-week holiday break.

Schools will be making announcements regarding picking up children’s instructional materials, and announcements regarding food delivery and athletics will be made in the future.

You can read the full Facebook post below.

This is a very important message from Page County Public Schools: Over the past few weeks we have been closely... Posted by Page County Public Schools on Friday, December 4, 2020

