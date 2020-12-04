Advertisement

Police warn to avoid family emergency scam calls

By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Police are warning the public about a scam where you receive a call that one of your family members is in trouble.

They tell you there was some kind of medical, legal or financial emergency, and they need you to send money to help.

Waynesboro Police said typically older adults get targeted by this scam, but it could happen to anyone.

If you do get a call, Captain David Shaw said it’s best to not engage at all.

“Sometimes, what these scammers will do is that they’re trying to get you to answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question, because they’re actually trying to record your audio ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ So then they can go through a prompt on the system using your voice as a voice verify,” Cpt. Shaw said.

If you think you have been scammed, and a credit or debit card was used, you can give the police a call. They might be able to trace it back to the scammer.

Police also advise people to put fraud monitors and alerts on your different credit bureau accounts. They say this will stop people, who are not you from opening a new line of credit.

