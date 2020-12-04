Advertisement

Santa Ana Winds trigger wildfires in southern California

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORANGE, COUNTY, Ca. (ABC) - In the middle of the pandemic, California is battling a second emergency.

Outside of Los Angeles, thousands of acres are burning and families have been forced to their homes thanks to the Bond Fire.

The Bond Fire is roaring through the canyons southeast of Los Angeles growing from 7 acres to 7,200 acres in 24 hours. Mandatory evacuations are underway. Families are confused on what to do as the governor is preparing California for lockdowns again. So many families are trying to stay safe from the virus and the fires.

“The fire came so fast that Lart couldn’t get in. So we literally had to depend on other neighbors to come and grab the horses, grab our dogs, cats,” said Susan Iwamoto, an evacuee.

Two firefighters have been hurt in a region that has not seen significant rainfall in quite some time.

You can hear flames eating through bone dry brush, which is acting essentially as a jet fuel for the fire.

The fire continues to push due to Santa Ana winds with gusts over 90 mph.

The winds have been powerful enough to knock over tractor trailers in San Diego County where the Willow Fire has damaged homes.

Coupled with the extreme fire danger, California’s looming stay at home orders could leave families with few options if they are told to evacuate.

With winds fanning flames, and smoke being pushed around, red flag conditions are expected into next week as part of a historic fire season that’s showing no signs of letting up.

