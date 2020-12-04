Senator Joe Morrissey charged with Election Day violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey is facing criminal charges related to Election Day 2019.

Sen. Morrissey is facing three misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at a polling location in November 2019.

Virginia State Police conducted the investigation at the request of the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney.

That request was approved in December 2019 by the Attorney General in accordance with state law concerning Morrissey’s presence and actions at a polling location in Richmond on November 5, 2019, the investigation says.

Morrissey is accused of violating Virginia Code 24.2-604, which prohibits and limits certain activities at polling places.

A video was posted on social media on Nov. 5, 2019, showing Morrissey delivering donuts to poll workers and voters at a Richmond polling location. He is also seen in the video standing outside the location talking to someone.

Morrissey was served at his law office on Nov. 30. So far, no comment has been made from Senator Morrissey on the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

