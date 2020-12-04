Advertisement

Senator Joe Morrissey charged with Election Day violations

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 photo, Virginia State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, speaks...
In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 photo, Virginia State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey is facing criminal charges related to Election Day 2019.

Sen. Morrissey is facing three misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at a polling location in November 2019.

Virginia State Police conducted the investigation at the request of the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney.

That request was approved in December 2019 by the Attorney General in accordance with state law concerning Morrissey’s presence and actions at a polling location in Richmond on November 5, 2019, the investigation says.

Morrissey is accused of violating Virginia Code 24.2-604, which prohibits and limits certain activities at polling places.

A video was posted on social media on Nov. 5, 2019, showing Morrissey delivering donuts to poll workers and voters at a Richmond polling location. He is also seen in the video standing outside the location talking to someone.

Morrissey was served at his law office on Nov. 30. So far, no comment has been made from Senator Morrissey on the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

