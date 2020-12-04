Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction

A 2017 photo of Robert James Mumaw of Edinburg, Va.
A 2017 photo of Robert James Mumaw of Edinburg, Va.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reports an Edinburg man is wanted on felony charges.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Robert James Mumaw, 47, is wanted on felony charges of strangulation and abduction, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and preventing someone from calling 911.

Officials say Mumaw is a white male, 5′9″ and approximately 160 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Mumaw, you can call the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 3, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,023 on Thursday

Latest News

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 4, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,877 on Friday
Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, WV is full in its COVID inpatient unit. We talk with Bob...
1on1: Grant Memorial Hospital reaches COVID unit capacity
Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, WV is full in its COVID inpatient unit. We talk with Bob...
1on1: Grant Memorial Hospital reaches COVID unit capacity
Here is your overnight forecast for 2/3/2020
Here is your overnight forecast for 2/3/2020