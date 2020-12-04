Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reports an Edinburg man is wanted on felony charges.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Robert James Mumaw, 47, is wanted on felony charges of strangulation and abduction, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and preventing someone from calling 911.

Officials say Mumaw is a white male, 5′9″ and approximately 160 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Mumaw, you can call the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

