Advertisement

Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school

(KOLN)
By The Free Lance-Star, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy showed up at school with a loaded firearm after he grabbed an adult’s backpack by accident.

The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reports the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the day had just started at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in North Stafford on Thursday when a teacher told students to get items from their backpacks. The sheriff’s office said it was then that the firearm was discovered in the child’s backpack .

The weapon was confiscated and the sheriff’s office was notified.

It’s not yet clear if the gun owner will face charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

A squad car for the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Details emerge as Greene County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson
Coronavirus testing
Central Shenandoah Health District to hold COVID-19 testing events next week
Phone scam
Police warn to avoid family emergency scam calls