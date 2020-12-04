Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy showed up at school with a loaded firearm after he grabbed an adult’s backpack by accident.

The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reports the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the day had just started at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in North Stafford on Thursday when a teacher told students to get items from their backpacks. The sheriff’s office said it was then that the firearm was discovered in the child’s backpack .

The weapon was confiscated and the sheriff’s office was notified.

It’s not yet clear if the gun owner will face charges.

