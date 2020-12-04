Advertisement

Three Notch’d Brewing introduces beer series to help gold star families

By Jeremy Johnson, NBC29
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Customers at Three Notch’d Brewing Company Thursday night got the chance to try the latest in their Gold Star beer series, and it’s all for a good cause.

Three Notch’d collaborated with One Family Brewing in Loudon County on the series. A percentage of every beer sold goes to families who have lost loved ones in combat or from PTSD suicide.

David Keuhner from One Family Brewing came up with the idea for the Gold Star series to help those who he says often suffer silently.

“Not a whole lot of people know what a Gold Star family is,” Keuhner said. “And it’s not many people who have lost somebody who come up to you and say ‘oh, by the way, my son was killed.’ Often it’s very private, and it’s not that they necessarily always wear their gold pin in the market to signify that they lost their son or their daughter, so I look at this as a means of education.”

Keuhner also unveiled a Gold Star memorial on his property on September 11.

