Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade meets to discuss pandemic rebound

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Business leaders from across Virginia gathered for a virtual summit on world trade Friday, December 4.

The virtual event was hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The topic: building economic resiliency in the commonwealth as many businesses begin to look to 2021 to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and get back on their feet.

“This year is special because we’re partnering with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and focusing on how international trade will help us recover and grow our Virginia economy even stronger in the future,” Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal said.

The event also served as a kickoff for the Chamber’s Blueprint 2030 – gathering insight on ensuring the commonwealth remains a leader in business into the future.

