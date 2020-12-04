Advertisement

Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade meets to discuss pandemic rebound

Business leaders from across Virginia speak at one of the panels at the Economic Summit and...
Business leaders from across Virginia speak at one of the panels at the Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade.(NBC29)
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Business leaders from across Virginia gathered for a virtual summit on world trade Friday, December 4.

The virtual event was hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The topic: building economic resiliency in the commonwealth as many businesses begin to look to 2021 to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and get back on their feet.

“This year is special because we’re partnering with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and focusing on how international trade will help us recover and grow our Virginia economy even stronger in the future,” Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal said.

The event also served as a kickoff for the Chamber’s Blueprint 2030 – gathering insight on ensuring the commonwealth remains a leader in business into the future.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

Evening Weather 12-4-2020
Evening Weather 12-4-2020
Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction
Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction
Both the owners of Mashita and New Creation have been friends for years.
Harrisonburg businesses partner up for the holidays
MRRJ reports 95 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19
MRRJ reports 95 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19