Virginia panel to make decision on Lee statue replacement

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of...
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, of Virginia, stands in the Crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Virginia panel has recommended that Lee’s statue in the U.S. Capitol be replaced with another yet-to-be named Virginian amid national discussions about removing controversial symbols. The eight-member Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted unanimously on Friday, July 24, 2020, to take down the statute. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A state panel in Virginia will soon make a decision about the replacement for Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol is expected to make its recommendation on Dec. 16.

The recommendation will be made to Virginia’s General Assembly.

Like every other state, Virginia has two representatives in the Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The state’s other statue is of George Washington. Virginia picked Lee, the Confederate general, for one of its statues in 1909.

The eight-member commission voted earlier this year to take down the Lee statute.

