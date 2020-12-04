Waynesboro man seeks community’s help in finding his dog

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A Waynesboro man is asking for the community’s help in finding his dog, Dusty, who he depends on for emotional support.

“It hurts. I have a hard time sleeping. He’s part of my family. One of my kids has disappeared,” Will Lyle said.

Lyle said he let both of his white Samoyeds out Tuesday evening after it had gotten dark, and he didn’t realize the gate in his yard was open.

He called for his dogs, Dusty and Ruby, to come back, but only Ruby returned.

“It’s part of my world. At my age, I don’t have a whole lot going on... It’s just the dogs and I in that big ol’ house,” Lyle said.

Dusty looks very similar to Ruby, both are big, white and fluffy Samoyeds. Lyle said he’s been spending the last few days trying to spread the word and searching the city.

“But nobody’s seen him. He’s quite shy and, although he’s very affectionate and friendly, he’s shy particularly with strangers,” Lyle said.

If you do see Dusty, Lyle asks that you call him at (540) 471-7230 or animal control and keep an eye on Dusty until Lyle can get there.

“I’m lost without him, just like I would be if I lost Ruby. It’s difficult,” Lyle said.

