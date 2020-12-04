Advertisement

Waynesboro man seeks community’s help in finding his dog

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.(Will Lyle)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A Waynesboro man is asking for the community’s help in finding his dog, Dusty, who he depends on for emotional support.

“It hurts. I have a hard time sleeping. He’s part of my family. One of my kids has disappeared,” Will Lyle said.

Lyle said he let both of his white Samoyeds out Tuesday evening after it had gotten dark, and he didn’t realize the gate in his yard was open.

He called for his dogs, Dusty and Ruby, to come back, but only Ruby returned.

“It’s part of my world. At my age, I don’t have a whole lot going on... It’s just the dogs and I in that big ol’ house,” Lyle said.

Dusty looks very similar to Ruby, both are big, white and fluffy Samoyeds. Lyle said he’s been spending the last few days trying to spread the word and searching the city.

“But nobody’s seen him. He’s quite shy and, although he’s very affectionate and friendly, he’s shy particularly with strangers,” Lyle said.

If you do see Dusty, Lyle asks that you call him at (540) 471-7230 or animal control and keep an eye on Dusty until Lyle can get there.

“I’m lost without him, just like I would be if I lost Ruby. It’s difficult,” Lyle said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 photo, Virginia State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, speaks...
Senator Joe Morrissey charged with Election Day violations
Augusta County School Board to receive more than $1.2 million in Head Start funding
WV Consumer Minute: Holiday Credit Offers
WV Consumer Minute: Holiday Credit Offers
WV Consumer Minute: Holiday Credit Offers
WV Consumer Minute: Holiday Credit Offers