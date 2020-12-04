Waynesboro police officer recognized for life-saving effort

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department is recognizing an officer for a life-saving effort on Wednesday.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department Facebook page, Officer Rebecca Shouey responded to a call about an individual who was standing on a bridge, looking as if they were about to jump.

Officials say when Shouey arrived on the scene, the individual was over the rail of the bridge on Rosser Avenue, appearing to be on the verge of jumping into I-64 traffic.

According to the post, Shouey used crisis intervention and de-escalation skills and convinced the individual to come back over the rail and speak with her.

Once the individual was on safe ground, Shouey was able to help the individual to the appropriate resources for further assessment.

Officer Shouey saves a life. “WPD would like to recognize one of our officers for an exemplary life-saving effort on... Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Friday, December 4, 2020

