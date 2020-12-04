Advertisement

Winter sports competitions delayed for Augusta County high schools

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County high schools are planning to compete in VHSL winter sports but games/competitions won’t happen until early January.

The Augusta County School Board held a meeting Thursday night where it was announced that practices/tryouts can begin for high schools in the school division, as scheduled, but games will be delayed. For example, the first high school basketball games will be pushed back from December 21 to January 7. High school wrestling matches are now scheduled to begin January 14.

When games/contests begin, high schools will be limited to allowing 25 “home team” spectators in the venue. Game personnel and players/coaches do not count against the 25-person limit but cheerleaders are considered to be “spectators”. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times.

