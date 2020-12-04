Advertisement

W.Va. DMV to allow online address changes

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in West Virginia now have the option to update their information online.

A release from the W.Va. Division of Motor Vehicles said that motorists can upload proofs of residency online and update their address.

Drivers can also obtain duplicate vehicle registrations, licenses, IDs, or handicap placards online.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, “We are thrilled to provide more easy, convenient processes to the citizens of our great state, and encourage them to take advantage of these online transactions from the comfort of their homes.”

To apply for a duplicate document or update information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

A squad car for the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Details emerge as Greene County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson
Coronavirus testing
Central Shenandoah Health District to hold COVID-19 testing events next week
Phone scam
Police warn to avoid family emergency scam calls