Free meals for children over winter break in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Throughout the pandemic, children in the Shenandoah Valley have been getting free meals, and now schools are making plans to do so over winter break. Since March, Page County Public Schools been feeding about 1,100 children every day for free.

Twice over the holiday break, on Dec. 22 and Dec, 29, PCPS will deliver meal bags, which will contain enough meals for five days. This is available to any child under the age of 18.

Families will need to sign up for those meal deliveries by Dec. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Jenny Jeffries, the Supervisor of Nutritional Services at Page County Public Schools, said their team has worked very hard to create a completely shelf-stable meal bag. She said they had difficulty receiving shelf-stable milk, so water will be offered instead.

“There will be snacks and dinner meals every day during that break period,” Jeffries said. “We do have some shelf-stable meat products and some vegetarian options, so things like hummus and cheese cups.”

She said they went the shelf-stable route in case families did not have fridge or freezer space, and also to make preparing meals easier.

Jeffries said community partners, volunteers, and part-time PCPS staff will be delivering the meals.

“We want to be able to provide this food for these families,” Jeffries said. “It’s our job and it’s what we love to do and so we hope that people won’t hesitate to take us up on the offer of these bags.”

For more information on the winter meal bags, click here, or contact the Department of Nutritional Services at 540-743-6533.

