Harrisonburg Police Department joins “Neighbor” public safety app

The Neighbors app allows users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime...
The Neighbors app allows users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and public safety incidents with their communities, but HPD can also view and send updates to people through the app.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has joined the Neighbors Public Safety Service, which can keep you informed about what is going on in your own neighborhood and can help law enforcement, too.

The service is operated through the free mobile app called “Neighbors by Ring,” the popular home security camera company, but you don’t need a Ring camera to join.

The Neighbors app allows users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and public safety incidents with their communities, but HPD can also view and send updates to people through the app.

Sgt. Scott Drugo, with Harrisonburg Police Department, said everything on the app is completely anonymous and they hope it not only helps the department better connect with the community but also make communities safer.

“They’ve been very helpful to help out the community to help us fight crimes because there are so many other eyes out there with just community members,” Drugo said. “Now with their cameras, there’s so much more information out there that we can gather.”

He said they joined when they did because it could help with porch pirating incidents this holiday season.

Drugo said this in no way gives HPD access to your home security cameras. Users can post whatever information they please and he said the department may reach out for your footage or more information.

For more information on Neighbors by Ring, click here.

