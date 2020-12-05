Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball pauses activities, Maryland game off

The James Madison men’s basketball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19...
The James Madison men’s basketball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 case within the program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

In a statement released Friday evening JMU said, “The program discovered the positive test on Friday during regular surveillance testing. When informed, a second test was conducted and also indicated a positive.”

Saturday’s home game against Maryland won’t be played as scheduled. Per release from JMU, “Further testing and consultation is currently underway to determine the status of games against Old Dominion (Dec. 7) and Coppin State (Dec. 10).”

This marks the second time JMU has had to pause activities due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program, the first coming when the Dukes had to shut down as practice was scheduled to start in October.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 27 - Michael Clark
Timeout with TJ: Episode 27 - Michael Clark
Mary Baldwin University and fellow institutions around the USA South Athletic Conference are...
MBU, USA South to hold basketball & fall sports in spring semester of 2021
The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing to host Big Ten opponent Maryland Saturday.
JMU to host Maryland Saturday
The James Madison men’s basketball team has made another change to its 2020-2021 schedule.
JMU adds road game against Coppin State as part of home-and-home series