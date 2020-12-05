JMU men’s basketball pauses activities, Maryland game off

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

In a statement released Friday evening JMU said, “The program discovered the positive test on Friday during regular surveillance testing. When informed, a second test was conducted and also indicated a positive.”

Saturday’s home game against Maryland won’t be played as scheduled. Per release from JMU, “Further testing and consultation is currently underway to determine the status of games against Old Dominion (Dec. 7) and Coppin State (Dec. 10).”

This marks the second time JMU has had to pause activities due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program, the first coming when the Dukes had to shut down as practice was scheduled to start in October.

