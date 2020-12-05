Advertisement

No. 15 UVA survives scare from Kent State

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 15 University of Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Kent State, 71-64, in overtime Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Kent State’s Danny Pippen made a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to an extra period where the Cavaliers were able to pull away and win. UVA was led by Jay Huff who scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds along with Sam Hauser who added 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory.

With the win, UVA improves to 3-1 overall on the season.

