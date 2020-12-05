No. 15 UVA survives scare from Kent State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 15 University of Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Kent State, 71-64, in overtime Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Kent State’s Danny Pippen made a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to an extra period where the Cavaliers were able to pull away and win. UVA was led by Jay Huff who scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds along with Sam Hauser who added 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory.

With the win, UVA improves to 3-1 overall on the season.

