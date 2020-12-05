Page County’s Williams ranks among state’s best baseball players

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - To put it simply, TR Williams is one of the best high school baseball players in the state of Virginia.

Williams is preparing for his senior season at VHSL Class 2 Page County High School but he’s already made an impact with the Panthers during his prep career. As a freshman in 2018 he led Page County to a state title, pitching a complete game in the state championship. Williams and the Panthers returned to the state tournament in 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

As his high school career winds down, Williams has big plans for the future. He has already signed with the Virginia Tech baseball program to compete at the college level but Williams could also find himself pursuing a pro baseball career after high school. He is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in Virginia in the Class of 2021 by Prep Baseball Report.

“It definitely feels great to be from a small town and show that small-town players like me can really show out on the big stage and it doesn’t really matter where you come from, if you put in the work, you can do it,” said Williams.

When he’s not pitching for Page County, Williams competes in travel baseball events and pitches against some of the top prep hitting prospects in the country. He says his fastball has reached as high as 93 miles per hour.

“I’ve definitely gained a lot of weight and muscle,” said Williams. “I believe I look a lot better on the mound with my form and my (velocity) has shot up too so I am definitely a well-rounded pitcher now.”

Williams and Page County is preparing to compete in condensed baseball season during the spring of 2021 as part of the VHSL “Championships +1″ model.

