Pandemic-friendly holiday activities in Staunton and Waynesboro

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The way we celebrate holidays this year will be different but leaders in Staunton and Waynesboro have put a twist on some annual holiday traditions.

Staunton

You can check out Gypsy Hill Park after dark and take a trip around the many lights and decorations.

Every night at 5:00 p.m., the lights will come on and everyone is welcome to drive around and check out the lights and displays.

Every Saturday for the month of December, there are a number of activities in downtown Staunton from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. You can see strolling carolers and Christmas characters, peek into Santa’s workshop and do some shopping at the winter market.

Greg Beam with the Staunton Downtown Association said this year they worked hard to bring annual traditions back safely.

“The goal was to create a fun atmosphere without attracting large crowds. We know it’s definitely been a tough year and we are hoping to provide some fun ways family and friends can celebrate while supporting downtown Staunton,” Beam explained.

More information on how Staunton is celebrating the holidays can be found here.

Waynesboro

Make sure you add a return address to all letters to Santa! The Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department is having a North Pole Express Mail event. Kids can write letters to Santa and drop them off at the Waynesboro Post Office to receive a response.

Also, “That Holiday Feeling” Decorations Trail is going on from December 4 -20 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Locations all around the city have volunteered to put up decorations so people can enjoy the holidays from the safety of their vehicle.

Susan Roberts with Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said these events eliminate COVID risks for families.

“It’s still a way people can get out and enjoy some holiday activities, see lights, and know where to go, and it’s completely safe. We’ve been really lucky we had so many people sign up and share their holiday decorations so people know where to go,” Roberts explained.

More information on how Waynesboro is celebrating the holidays can be found here.

