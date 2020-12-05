Advertisement

Staunton installing removable bollards to increase pedestrian safety

Crews begin the process of installing removable steel bollards to close streets instead of using jersey barriers.
Crews begin the process of installing removable steel bollards to close streets instead of using jersey barriers.(WVIR)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Staunton is trying to improve safety for outdoor dining and shopping downtown.

The city is installing removable bollards along Beverley street at intersections between Lewis and Market Streets. They will replace jersey barriers previously used.

This will allow for the safe closure of the street for future events, as well as the extended ‘shop and dine out in downtown’ effort that has eateries and shops utilized space on Beverley Street.

The installation started Friday and is scheduled to wrap up by December 21.

