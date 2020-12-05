Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95, catches fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of I-95 north were closed in Stafford County Friday after a tractor-trailer hauling 200 pigs crashed and caught fire.

Around 10:30 a.m., Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for the report of a large vehicle fire on I-95 north in Stafford at mile marker 147.

After arriving on the scene, units found fire coming from the cab area of a tractor-trailer that was situated across all of the northbound lanes.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes. A diesel fuel spill was also contained.

The tractor-trailer was 200 hauling pigs. Officials say about 20 died in the crash or had to be euthanized.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pa., sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene but denied transport. He has since been charged with reckless driving for the crash.

VDOT assisted with the cleanup which caused northbound I-95 to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.