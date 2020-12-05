Advertisement

Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95, catches fire

Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95, catches fire
Tractor-trailer hauling pigs crashes on I-95, catches fire(Stafford Police)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of I-95 north were closed in Stafford County Friday after a tractor-trailer hauling 200 pigs crashed and caught fire.

Around 10:30 a.m., Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for the report of a large vehicle fire on I-95 north in Stafford at mile marker 147.

After arriving on the scene, units found fire coming from the cab area of a tractor-trailer that was situated across all of the northbound lanes.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes. A diesel fuel spill was also contained.

The tractor-trailer was 200 hauling pigs. Officials say about 20 died in the crash or had to be euthanized.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pa., sustained a minor injury and was treated on the scene but denied transport. He has since been charged with reckless driving for the crash.

VDOT assisted with the cleanup which caused northbound I-95 to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seizure of methamphetamines. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department.
WPD: Large, multi-agency drug seizure and arrests in Waynesboro
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development
Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
Three people are shown damaging displays on the band stand in Gypsy Hill Park.
Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism to Holiday of Lights displays in Gypsy Hill Park

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Valley public defenders push to get some MRRJ inmates released
Health officials urge Virginians to stay home for the holidays
Holidays
Pandemic-friendly holiday activities in Staunton and Waynesboro
The Neighbors app allows users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime...
Harrisonburg Police Department joins “Neighbor” public safety app