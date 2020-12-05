Valley public defenders push to get some MRRJ inmates released

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Public defenders in the Shenandoah Valley are renewing their push to get some inmates at Middle River Regional Jail released as COVID-19 quickly spreads behind bars there.

Middle River Regional Jail is now dealing with well over 200 inmate cases of COVID-19, making this early release effort even more urgent for many public defenders advocating for inmates in the valley.

“We represent maybe a third of the people who are in Middle River. All of those people right now are packed on top of each other with no quarantine. They’re terrified,” Peter Boatner, a Staunton public defender, said.

Back in March, there was a noticeable push to reduce inmate populations by releasing some non-violent offenders.

“We got hundreds of people out, we really reduced the numbers. And even the people who were kind of opposed to it had to admit, once these folks were out, they were compliant with the restrictions, we had very few violations,” Boatner stated.

Boatner says they have to look at each individual case and present it to prosecutors. “Saying here’s a person, here’s a place they can be released to, they’re nonviolent, many of these people are being held pretrial, they haven’t been convicted of anything, again, and many of them are being held on probation violations, the basis of which was use of drugs.”

If prosecutors don’t agree, they have to set a hearing with judges. “And that takes weeks, and I don’t think we have weeks. We’re just looking for buy in from the other players in the system to expedite this,” Boatner said.

Boatner says he and other public defenders are looking at every angle to try to speed up the process but have run into some roadblocks. “We think there’s an argument that the state law gives the jail the ability to release some people without this kind of long process. And I understand why they’re uncomfortable doing that.”

Boatner says there was additional COVID-19 testing done at Middle River Regional Jail -- they should know the results soon, giving them a clearer picture of just how time sensitive the situation is.

