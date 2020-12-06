Cider Slider 5K raises money for Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

Elkton, Va. (WHSV) - Community members were up early Saturday morning in Elkton raising money and awareness for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

31 participants ran in the Cider Slider 5K, which was broken up into three teams for COVID safety.

Santa even made an appearance.

There were able to raise $1,800, which goes toward helping the 1 in 26 people who are diagnosed with Epilepsy.

If you didn’t make the race, but would still like to donate, you can do by going to epilepsyva.com/donate

